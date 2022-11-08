JNU PG Admission 2022: List 2 Result For MA, MSc, MCA Programmes Out; Block Seats By November 10

JNU admission 2022 PG list-2 result out

The list 2 result of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for admission to its postgraduate (PG) programmes has been announced. The JNU result for list 2 has been declared for PG programmes including MA, MSc and MCA for the 2022-23 academic session. JNU which is admitting students to PG programmes on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) this year is hosting the list 2 result on the JNU official website -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Applicants will have to use their application number and password to access the result of list 2 for JNU PG admission 2022.

In addition to the JNU List-2 result of MA, MSc and MCA, the university has also published the List-2 result of MTech, MPH and PG Diploma in Big Data programmes. The admissions to all these courses are being done through CUET PG 2022.

Candidates will be able to block seats for admission to the PG porgrammes against the List-2 result by November 10. Classes as per the JNU admission schedule are set to start on November 28.

JNU List 2 Result For PG Programmes: How To Check