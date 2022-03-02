  • Home
JNU MBA Admissions 2022: Application Deadline Extended; Apply By March 10

JNU MBA Admission 2022: Students seeking admission to 2022-24 MBA courses in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship JNU can now apply online by March 10.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 2, 2022 9:55 pm IST

JNU MBA admission application deadline extended
New Delhi:

The application deadline for admission to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) postgraduate management programmes, or MBA programmes, has been extended. Students seeking admission to 2022-24 MBA courses in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship JNU can now apply online by March 10.

“All prospective applicants are hereby informed that last date for submission of online application for admission to MBA programme in Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship has been further extended from 28.02.2022 to 10.03.2022,” an official statement read.

Candidates seeking admission in the JNU MBA programme must have appeared in the IIM CAT 2021. For application to admission in the MBA programme, candidates must submit their CAT Registration Number and CAT Score. JNU will use the CAT score for short-listing the applicants for GD and Pl for the MBA programme. Based on the CAT score merit, the number of applicants shortlisted for GD and Pl will be at least seven times the number of seats in each category.

The eligibility for admission in MBA programme for Foreign National will be valid GMAT Score (minimum 500) and a Bachelor's degree.

JNU MBA Application Process

  • Go to jnuee.jnu.ac.in
  • On the application link, register with personal details
  • Login with the registration number and complete the application form
  • Upload scanned images of photograph and signature, and other documents including caste certificate, graduation mark sheet and CAT/GMAT Score Certificate.
  • Pay the JNU MBA application fee online
  • Submit and take a print of the application form

JNU MBA Application: Direct Link

