JNU MBA Admission 2022: Registration Ends Today

JNU MBA Admission 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will close registrations for admission to MBA programmes at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship today, March 10.

Updated: Mar 10, 2022

JNU MBA Admission 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will close registrations for admission to MBA programmes at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship today, March 10. Candidates who want to join the 2022-24 MBA batch at the JNU business school can go to jnuee.jnu.ac.in and submit their application forms.

The previous application deadline was February 28 but the authorities had extended it to March 10.

“All prospective applicants are hereby informed that last date for submission of online application for admission to MBA programme in Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship has been further extended from 28.02.2022 to 10.03.2022,” an official statement said.

JNU MBA Admission 2022: Application Direct Link

For admission to MBA at JNU, candidates need to have valid scores of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 but it alone is not enough for securing admissions. Candidates have to appear for and clear further admission rounds: group discussion (GD) and personal interview (PI).

Candidates must submit their CAT registration number and score in the application forms. JNU will use the CAT score for shortlisting applicants for group discussion and personal interview rounds.

Based on the CAT score merit, the number of applicants shortlisted for GD and Pl will be at least seven times the number of seats in each category.

For foreign nationals, the eligibility for admission to MBA programmes is a valid Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) score (minimum 500) and a bachelor's degree.

