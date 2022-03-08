JNU MBA Admission 2022: Registration Ends In 2 Days, Apply At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Image credit: Shutterstock JNU MBA admission: Previously, the application deadline was February 28 but the authorities had extended it to March 10 (representational)

JNU MBA Admission 2022: The extended registration window for admission to MBA programmes at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will close on March 10. Candidates who want to join the 2022-24 MBA batch at the JNU business school can go to jnuee.jnu.ac.in and submit their application forms.

Previously, the application deadline was February 28 but the authorities had extended it to March 10.

“All prospective applicants are hereby informed that last date for submission of online application for admission to MBA programme in Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship has been further extended from 28.02.2022 to 10.03.2022,” an official statement read.

Valid score of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 is one of the eligibility conditions for admission to MBA courses at JNU. They will also have to clear group discussion and personal interview rounds.

Candidates must submit their CAT registration number and score in the application forms. JNU will use the CAT score for short-listing the applicants for group discussion and personal interview rounds.

Based on the CAT score merit, the number of applicants shortlisted for GD and Pl will be at least seven times the number of seats in each category.

For foreign nationals, the eligibility for admission to MBA programmes is a valid Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) score (minimum 500) and a bachelor's degree.

JNU MBA Admission 2022: Application Direct Link