JNU MBA Admission 2022: Application Begins; Registration Process, Direct Link

Application for JNU MBA admission begins

The application for admission to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) postgraduate management programmes, or MBA programmes, has begun. Students seeking admission to 2022-24 MBA courses in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship JNU can apply online by February 28.

Applicants seeking admission in the JNU MBA programme must have appeared in the IIM CAT 2021. For application to admission in the MBA programme, candidates must submit their CAT Registration Number and CAT Score. JNU will use CAT score for short-listing the applicants for group discussion and personal interview for the MBA programme. Based on the CAT score merit, the number of applicants shortlisted for GD and Pl will be at least seven times the number of seats in each category.

JNU MBA Application Process

Step 1: Go to jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: On the application link, register with personal details

Step 3: Login with the registration number and complete the application form

Step 4: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature, and other documents including caste certificate, graduation mark sheet and CAT/GMAT Score Certificate.

Step 5: Pay the JNU MBA application fee online

Step 6: Submit and take a print of the application form

JNU MBA Application: Direct Link

The eligibility for admission in MBA programme for Foreign National will be valid GMAT Score (minimum 500) and a Bachelor's degree.