  • Home
  • Education
  • JNU MBA Admission 2022: Application Begins; Registration Process, Direct Link

JNU MBA Admission 2022: Application Begins; Registration Process, Direct Link

Students seeking admission to 2022-24 MBA courses in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship JNU can apply online by February 28.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 21, 2022 12:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JNU To Hold Admissions Through CUET From 22-23; Teachers', Students' Unions Oppose
Ideologies Should Not Draw Demarcation In Institutions: Jitendra Singh At JNU Event
JNU Admissions Through CUCET From Next Year
JNUTA Opposes Adoption Of CUCET For Admissions From 2022
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Discuss Modalities Of Implementation Of CUCET In Academic Council Meeting
Delhi High Court Refuses To Interfere With Plea Seeking Admission To PhD Course In JNU
JNU MBA Admission 2022: Application Begins; Registration Process, Direct Link
Application for JNU MBA admission begins
New Delhi:

The application for admission to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) postgraduate management programmes, or MBA programmes, has begun. Students seeking admission to 2022-24 MBA courses in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship JNU can apply online by February 28.

Applicants seeking admission in the JNU MBA programme must have appeared in the IIM CAT 2021. For application to admission in the MBA programme, candidates must submit their CAT Registration Number and CAT Score. JNU will use CAT score for short-listing the applicants for group discussion and personal interview for the MBA programme. Based on the CAT score merit, the number of applicants shortlisted for GD and Pl will be at least seven times the number of seats in each category.

JNU MBA Application Process

Step 1: Go to jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: On the application link, register with personal details

Step 3: Login with the registration number and complete the application form

Step 4: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature, and other documents including caste certificate, graduation mark sheet and CAT/GMAT Score Certificate.

Step 5: Pay the JNU MBA application fee online

Step 6: Submit and take a print of the application form

JNU MBA Application: Direct Link

The eligibility for admission in MBA programme for Foreign National will be valid GMAT Score (minimum 500) and a Bachelor's degree.

Click here for more Education News
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) JNU MBA admission JNU MBA application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Latest News On School Reopening, CBSE, ICSE Term 2, JEE Main, NEET
Live | Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Latest News On School Reopening, CBSE, ICSE Term 2, JEE Main, NEET
Adopt Suitable Educational Resources For Visually Impaired Students: UGC To Universities, Colleges
Adopt Suitable Educational Resources For Visually Impaired Students: UGC To Universities, Colleges
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
NTA Revises IGNOU PhD 2021 Entrance Exam Date; Latest Update Here
NTA Revises IGNOU PhD 2021 Entrance Exam Date; Latest Update Here
#PotsponeGATE2022 Trends On Twitter, Thousands Demand Exam To Be Deferred
#PotsponeGATE2022 Trends On Twitter, Thousands Demand Exam To Be Deferred
.......................... Advertisement ..........................