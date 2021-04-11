JNU To Mark Ambedkar Jayanti On April 14 By Holding Webinar

  • Home
Jawaharlal Nehru University will be holding a webinar on April 14 to mark the 130th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar celebrated as ‘Ambedkar Jayanti’. The event will be held from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

JNU to mark Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14
New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru University will be holding a webinar on April 14 to mark the 130th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar celebrated as ‘Ambedkar Jayanti’. The event will be held from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

The University will be holding a discussion on ‘Women empowerment and Dr BR Ambedkar’. A group of experts will be talking about the various initiatives taken by Dr BR Ambedkar to help in uplifting women in the society by giving them equal chances and access to resources.

JNU has announced about the webinar on its official Twitter handle as it said, “All are cordially invited to the webinar organised by JNU on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April 2021 at 4 pm”.

Students and faculty members can join the online event by clicking on the live event link on the official website www.jnu.ac.in. They may also visit the University’s official Twitter handle to get updates on the online programme.

JNU had earlier issued fresh guidelines with respect to COVID-19 pandemic. The university said movement within the campus, and movement in and out of the campus will be restricted during the curfew hours, 10 pm to 5 am.

Food stalls, grocery stores, fruits and vegetable shops, dairy shops and milk booths, pharmacies and ATMs have been allowed to function and all other shops, dhabas, canteens have been asked to be closed by 9 pm.

