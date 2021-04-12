JNU Makes Carrying Negative COVID-19 Report Mandatory For Anyone Coming From Maharashtra

It mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR test report for people coming to JNU campus from Maharashtra

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday made it mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR test report for anyone coming to the campus from Maharashtra. It said in a circular that the report "should not be older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey".

Those without the negative COVID-19 test report will have to quarantine for 14 days, it said. The university also asked for strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocol in public places, libraries, laboratories, markets and hostels.

It asked department heads to plan for staggered working hours. "The staggered working hours should be implemented in laboratories as was the case at the beginning of the phased opening of the campus.

Department heads may also plan for staggering work-hours and reduced number of the staff whenever there is a concern of social distancing in the offices," the circular stated. It said the students are advised not to come out of their hostels unless there is a necessary requirement to visit any particular facility.

The schools and libraries which are smaller in size and cannot maintain COVID-19 protocol will remain closed, it added. The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had on April 6 issued guidelines in compliance with the Delhi government's order for night curfew in the national capital. The university had directed in a notice that movement within the campus, and movement in and out of the campus, will be restricted during the curfew timing of 10 pm to 5 am.