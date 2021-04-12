  • Home
  • Education
  • JNU Makes Carrying Negative COVID-19 Report Mandatory For Anyone Coming From Maharashtra

JNU Makes Carrying Negative COVID-19 Report Mandatory For Anyone Coming From Maharashtra

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) made it mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR test report for people coming to the campus from Maharashtra. Those without the negative COVID-19 test report will have to quarantine for 14 days.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 12, 2021 10:37 am IST

RELATED NEWS

JNU To Mark Ambedkar Jayanti On April 14 By Holding Webinar
AISA Slams JNU Over Enquiry Notice Against 12 Students For 'Forcibly' Reopening Library
Delhi Night Curfew: JNU Restricts Movement Inside Campus
JNU Issues Fresh Directions To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 On Campus
Animal Research Facility Opens At Jawaharlal Nehru University
JNU Approves MA In Audit And Accounts Programme At CAG's Training Centre
JNU Makes Carrying Negative COVID-19 Report Mandatory For Anyone Coming From Maharashtra
It mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR test report for people coming to JNU campus from Maharashtra
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday made it mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR test report for anyone coming to the campus from Maharashtra. It said in a circular that the report "should not be older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey".

Those without the negative COVID-19 test report will have to quarantine for 14 days, it said. The university also asked for strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocol in public places, libraries, laboratories, markets and hostels.

It asked department heads to plan for staggered working hours. "The staggered working hours should be implemented in laboratories as was the case at the beginning of the phased opening of the campus.

Department heads may also plan for staggering work-hours and reduced number of the staff whenever there is a concern of social distancing in the offices," the circular stated. It said the students are advised not to come out of their hostels unless there is a necessary requirement to visit any particular facility.

The schools and libraries which are smaller in size and cannot maintain COVID-19 protocol will remain closed, it added. The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had on April 6 issued guidelines in compliance with the Delhi government's order for night curfew in the national capital. The university had directed in a notice that movement within the campus, and movement in and out of the campus, will be restricted during the curfew timing of 10 pm to 5 am.

Click here for more Education News
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Registration: 10 Points To Remember Before Filling Application Form
NEET Registration: 10 Points To Remember Before Filling Application Form
Uttar Pradesh Schools Shut Till April 30 As State Reports Record Single-Day Spike In Cases
Uttar Pradesh Schools Shut Till April 30 As State Reports Record Single-Day Spike In Cases
COVID-19: All Schools In Uttar Pradesh To Remain Closed Till April 30
COVID-19: All Schools In Uttar Pradesh To Remain Closed Till April 30
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam Registration Begins Today
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam Registration Begins Today
NEET PG Admit Card Today; Here’s How To Download
NEET PG Admit Card Today; Here’s How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................