JNU Issues Strict COVID-19 Guidelines; Sports Stadium To Be Closed With Immediate Effect

JNU issues COVID-19 guidelines, restaurants, sports complexes closed

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday ordered a slew of restrictions amid rising cases of the novel coronavirus infection in the national capital. In a circular, the university said, the sports stadium has been closed with immediate effect and yoga activities in the offline mode have also been suspended. It, however, said such activities can be run in online mode.

Dining facility at canteens and eateries in the campus will also be closed with immediate effect, it said. "Dining facility at Aravali guest house canteen as well as other canteens/eateries will be closed and only home delivery and takeaway would be allowed," it said.

The operation of canteens and ‘dhabas; of the schools, special centre and residential areas shall be only in takeaway and home delivery mode, it said.

"The hostel residents are strongly discouraged from visiting other hostels and going out of the campus or to schools/centres, unless it is absolutely essential," the circular stated.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) added that visitors’ movement will only be allowed through the north gate, and "other gates shall remain closed till further orders".

It advised residents to avoid "non-essential movement" inside or outside the campus. "Also, kindly avoid inviting friends and relatives in the campus," the circular said.

While advising the residents to install Aarogya Setu mobile application, the university said in the circular that "persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home".

It also instructed shopkeepers and canteen staff to wear face masks all the times. "Any violation would attract closure of shops/canteens for two days initially, and further violation will be dealt strictly as per the guidelines of GOI/Delhi Government/JNU," it added.

It also mandated the shopkeepers to ensure social distancing between customers and vendors, and also between two customers through "proper marking". "Wearing of face masks is mandatory in the campus. The security personnel are authorised to take photographs, if anyone is not wearing the masks. Appropriate disciplinary action, including fine, shall be imposed in this regard," the university said.

Delhi reported 24,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Saturday.