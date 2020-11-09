JNU To Host 4th Convocation Online 0n November 18

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will organise its convocation online this year on November 18. The JNU convocation in its fourth edition will be held online in virtual mode due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions associated with it. As part of the online JNU 4th convocation, PhD degree students who graduated from the university in the 2019 and 2020 academic session will be awarded their degrees.

While announcing the decision to hold the JNU convocation amidst COVID-19 pandemic the Vice Chancellor of the university M Jagadesh Kumar in a statement said: “Convocation is a special moment in the life of a student. It is all about celebrating the scholarly achievement...Therefore, in spite of COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to hold the convocation and make it a memorable event for our students.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 12, will also virtually unveil a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU campus. The event is scheduled for November 12 (6:30 pm). The statue has been installed at the university campus with the support of its alumni.

However, the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) has decided to boycott the university’s convocation ceremony later this month over alleged research fund cuts and vivas of many PhD scholars not being conducted even after submission of thesis.

“In yet another brazen display of arrogance and insensitivity, despite not even conducting the vivas of many of the PhD scholars more than a year post submission, the JNU administration has announced a convocation on November 18,” JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said in a statement.