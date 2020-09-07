JNU To Host Convocation Online Amidst COVID-19

The Jawaharlal Nehru University convocation, its fourth, will be held online this year.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 7, 2020 5:05 pm IST | Source: Careers360

JNU To Host Online Convocation In November
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will host its convocation online this year due to the restrictions put in place to control the spread of coronavirus. The convocation, the university’s fourth, will be held in virtual mode in November and students graduating from JNU will be awarded degrees. The details of the virtual convocation including registration of students and date of convocation will be updated on the JNU website shortly.

The Vice Chancellor of the university M Jagadesh Kumar in a statement said: “Convocation is a special moment in the life of a student. It is all about celebrating the scholarly achievement...Therefore, in spite of COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to hold the convocation and make it a memorable event for our students.”

“The convocation committee will work out the details on holding the virtual convocation sometime in November,: the Vice Chancellor further added.

The coronavirus pandemic this year had led many educational institutions to opt for inductions and convocations online or postpone their convocation ceremony. Institutions including IIM Sambalpur and IIM Calcutta held their inductions online amid COVID-19 pandemic, while IIM Lucknow had postponed their convocation scheduled in March, 2020 and IIT Gandhinagar and IIT Bombay held it in virtual mode.

Convocation Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
