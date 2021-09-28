JNU To Hold Fifth Convocation On September 30

JNU Convocation 2021 to be held on September 30

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will hold its fifth convocation on September 30. Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest and the event will be addressed by Dr Viajay Kumar Saraswat, JNU Chancellor.

The event will begin at 2:30 pm. The programme will be streamed live on JNU's Facebook page, students can join the event there.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted: "The 5th Convocation of JNU will be held virtually on 30th September 2021. Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan is the Chief Guest. The convocation can be viewed at the following link: https://facebook.com/officialjnu."

The convocation programme will be held online and will confer the degrees to PhD students who have successfully completed their degree requirements between September 15 to October 16. Students were required to register on the official website and submit their proforma by September 20 to join the programme. A registration fee of Rs 800 was also to be submitted through the online mode.

As per the official schedule shared by the authorities, JNU Convocation 2021 will begin with a welcome address and presentation of the Academic report by JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar followed by the address by JNU Chancellor Dr Viajay Kumar Saraswat, followed by the convocation address by the Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan. After the address of presented dignitaries, the conferment of doctoral degrees will begin and lastly Prof Ravikesh Registrar JNU will deliver a vote of thanks.