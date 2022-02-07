JNU Gets Its First Female Vice-Chancellor- Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit

JNU congratulated Prof Pandit for being appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has appointed its first female Vice-Chancellor (VC). Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Professor at the Savitribai Phule Pune University, has been appointed as the new JNU VC, news agency PTI quoted Ministry of Education as saying.

The announcement has been made today, on February 7, 2022. According to PTI: "Her appointment is for a period of five years," a senior Ministry of Education official said.

The 59-year-old Ms Pandit was serving as the professor in the Department of Politics and Public Administration at the Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Prof Pandit obtained her MPhil and PhD degrees from JNU. In 1988, she started her teaching career at Goa University. She joined Pune University in 1993.

"President Ram Nath Kovind, who is Visitor to the University, has approved the appointment of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as JNU Vice Chancellor. Her appointment is for a period of five years," a senior MoE official said.

Ms Pandit has held administrative position in various academic bodies. She has also been a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and Visitor's nominee to central universities. In her career she has guided 29 PhDs.

M Jagadesh Kumar, who was serving as temporary vice chancellor at JNU after his five-year term ended last year, was appointed as the chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) last week.

-With PTI Inputs