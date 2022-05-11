  • Home
  • Education
  • JNU Extends Registration Date For Winter Semester To May 13

JNU Extends Registration Date For Winter Semester To May 13

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has extended the date for the registration for the winter semester to May 13.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 11, 2022 3:52 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

JNU To Establish Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Centre, Chair
Jawaharlal Nehru University Receives Rs 56.34 Crore For Hostel Repair After Roof Collapses
JNU Vice-Chancellor Says Holistic Nature Of Knowledge Very Important, Indian Tradition Has Seen It
JNUSU Alleges Students ‘Wrongly’ Fined For Keeping ‘Unauthorised Guests’ In Hostel Rooms
JNU MBA Admission 2022: Registration Ends Today
JNU MBA Admission 2022: Registration Ends In 2 Days, Apply At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in
JNU Extends Registration Date For Winter Semester To May 13
Jawaharlal Nehru University
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has extended the date for the registration for the winter semester to May 13. This was the second time that the date of registration, which began on April 27, has been extended.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, Manoj Kumar Manuj, the assistant registrar, said, "This is hereby brought to the notice of all concerned that the last date of registration for the continuing students (admitted in monsoon semester 2021 of the academic year 2021-2022) has been extended further beyond 09.05.2022 till 13.05.2022."

The registration process for the continuing students, admitted in the monsoon semester of 2021, began on April 27 and was supposed to conclude on May 1. It was initially extended to May 9.

Under the semester system followed by the university, students are required to register at the beginning of each semester for the course.

No student is allowed to attend a course without registration and is also not entitled to any credits until formal registration by the scheduled date.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Gujarat Board GSHSEB To Announce HSC Class 12 Science Result 2022 Tomorrow
Gujarat Board GSHSEB To Announce HSC Class 12 Science Result 2022 Tomorrow
Over Rs 2,300 Crore Sanctioned For Two New Campuses Of Ambedkar University: Delhi Government
Over Rs 2,300 Crore Sanctioned For Two New Campuses Of Ambedkar University: Delhi Government
IIT JAM 2022: Application For Admission Ends Today, Check Important Details
IIT JAM 2022: Application For Admission Ends Today, Check Important Details
CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Glimpse At Past Pass Percentage, Chhattisgarh Board Toppers
CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Glimpse At Past Pass Percentage, Chhattisgarh Board Toppers
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court To Hear Plea For Postponement Of Medical Entrance On May 13
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court To Hear Plea For Postponement Of Medical Entrance On May 13
.......................... Advertisement ..........................