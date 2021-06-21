JNU Extends Campus Curfew Till June 28 Due To Covid

JNU has extended campus curfew till June 28 due to Covid

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has extended the campus curfew till June 28 up to 5 am. JNU, in a circular issued on June 20, said except for essential activities and services, as emergency measures for the well-being and safety of people, the Covid curfew has been extended. Due to the prevailing situation and curfew announced by the Delhi Government, Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library will remain closed till further orders, the varsity said.

All officers of the level of Group-A and above will attend their offices on

regular basis from today onwards. The remaining staff of various schools, centres, departments of the university will attend up to 50% as per requirement. The remaining 50% of the

staff will work from home and should be available on the telephone and would be required to be readily available if their services are needed in the office, the university guidelines said. The other essential/emergency services shall function to the extent of 100% strength, it added.

All authorised shops of shopping complex, Tapti, Paschimabad, Poorvanchal complex etc. are allowed to open between 10 am to 8 pm.

All single shops and single shops of residential areas are allowed to open between 10 am to 8 pm on all days without any distinction of essential and non-essential services.

All authorised canteens are allowed to open with 50% of the seating capacity from 8

am to 10 pm. The owner of canteens is further instructed to ensure strict adherence to all the prescribed SOP and all guidelines issued by the Government of India viz. wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing and use of sanitiser etc. to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Delivery of all type of goods through e-commerce is allowed on production of valid ID card issued by the employer.

The e-rickshaw facility inside the campus (up to 2 passengers) are allowed.

Employees and their family members, and students who are tested positive or under home isolation, must inform with supporting documents immediately to the administration, JNU said.

The campus residents are hereby instructed not to move within the campus during the curfew timings. Campus gates will remain closed except for emergency movement, it added.