  • Home
  • Education
  • JNU To Explore Funding Opportunities For Reopening Daycare Centre: Teachers' Body

JNU To Explore Funding Opportunities For Reopening Daycare Centre: Teachers' Body

The day-care centre inside the campus was shut during the COVID-19 pandemic. The teachers have been demanding the reopening of the day-care centre on a priority basis.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 18, 2022 4:57 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Can't Compare Jawaharlal Nehru University With Single-Subject Institutes Like IISc: JNU Vice-Chancellor
JNU Vice-Chancellor Credits Teamwork For 2nd Rank In NIRF; Says University Has Different Set Of Problems
NIRF Rankings 2022: JNU Remains 2nd Best University In India; St Stephens, SRCC Slip Out Of Top 10
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Bring Back Deprivation Point Model For PhD Students: Vice Chancellor Santishree
JNU Approves Exit Option For Engineering Students Of Dual Degree Programme
Make JNU Campus Accessible For PwD Students: AISA Urges VC
JNU To Explore Funding Opportunities For Reopening Daycare Centre: Teachers' Body
JNU is exploring funding opportunities to resume day-care centre
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association on Monday claimed that the university has decided to explore funding opportunities from the Union Women and Child Development ministry for reopening of the day-care centre. The day-care centre inside the campus was shut during the COVID-19 pandemic. The teachers have been demanding the reopening of the day-care centre on a priority basis. The matter was discussed during a meeting of JNUTA with Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and Rector Professor Ajay Kumar Dubey earlier this month.

"The reopening of the day-care centre on a priority basis and a possible expansion of this facility to include a women's centre for counselling and other relief was discussed," the JNUTA said.

"It was decided that the university would explore funding opportunities with the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare, Government of India as well as CSR funds. The JNUTA was asked to help prepare the proposal and a budget," it added.

During the meeting, other "urgent and critical" matters, including those related to the restoration of deprivation points for research admissions at the university, were also discussed. The JNUTA urged for the restoration of the deprivation points allotted on the basis of social justice and regional deprivation.

"The removal of deprivation points from PhD admissions has adversely impacted the overall profile of university research students in various ways. "Consequently, the stock of the students admitted in the past years has become less diverse and exclusionary in terms of gender, caste and region," the teachers' body said. During the meeting, challenges faced by the faculty members in sanction of leave (short and long-term leave) was also brought up.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
No Shortage Of NCERT Textbooks, Over 4 Crore Books Distributed For 2022-23 Academic Session: Ministry
No Shortage Of NCERT Textbooks, Over 4 Crore Books Distributed For 2022-23 Academic Session: Ministry
CBSE Result 2022 On Digilocker: How To Download Security Pin To Check 10th, 12th Results
CBSE Result 2022 On Digilocker: How To Download Security Pin To Check 10th, 12th Results
DNB PDCET 2022 Admit Card Today At Nbe.edu.in; Steps To Download Hall Ticket
DNB PDCET 2022 Admit Card Today At Nbe.edu.in; Steps To Download Hall Ticket
NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET UG Unofficial Answer Key, Exam Analysis, Cut-Off, College Predictor
Live | NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET UG Unofficial Answer Key, Exam Analysis, Cut-Off, College Predictor
220 Students Took Admission In KV Under PM Cares For Children Scheme, Most In Madhya Pradesh
220 Students Took Admission In KV Under PM Cares For Children Scheme, Most In Madhya Pradesh
.......................... Advertisement ..........................