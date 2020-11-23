JNU Entrance Exam Results Out At Nta.ac.in

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam results (JNUEE results) have been declared. The JNUEE administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), has released the result of JNU entrance exam 2020 at nta.ac.in. Candidates who took the JNU entrance examination for admission to postgraduate courses including MA, MSc and MCA programmes between October 5 and 8 will be able to access their JNUEE 2020 results. The university has also published the JNUEE results at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNUEE 2020 Result -- Direct Link

To download the JNU entrance exam results 2020 for MA, MSc and MCA programmes, candidates seeking admission to the university have to log in using their JNUEE application numbers and dates of birth. Candidates will be able to access the marks they have earned and whether they have qualified. The NTA has also released the final JNUEE answer key for all the programmes of postgraduate courses in the form of PDF earlier.

To Download JNUEE Results 2020

Visit the official website of NTA -- nta.ac.in or JNU website -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Click on the designated "JNUEE result" link

On the next window, insert the JNUEE application numbers and dates of birth

Submit and access the JNUEE result

JNUEE 2020 Results

To be considered qualified for admission to Jawaharlal Nehru University’s postgraduate courses, candidates have to score a required minimum of a percentage of marks in the entrance test. JNUEE was conducted as an offline test. Candidates seeking admission to the PG programmes in the university will also be eligible for relaxations in the JNUEE cut-off marks as per their categories. Students meeting the JNUEE cut-off 2020 will be able to take the admission process farther.