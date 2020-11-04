JNU Entrance Exam Result 2020 To Be Released Soon At Nta.ac.in; When And Where To Check

National Test Agency (NTA) will release the JNU 2020 result soon at nta.ac.in. All the candidates who took the examination will be able to check their JNU 2020 result by using their login credentials.

Before the announcement of JNU entrance result 2020, NTA has released the JNUEE 2020 final answer key of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test at jnuexams.nta.nic.in. The answer key has been released as PDF files for all the subjects incorporating questions asked in JNUEE 2020 and the correct answers.

The JNU entrance exam result 2020 contains details such as- candidate’s marks and the qualifying status. The result of JNU 2020 will be released in the form of a scorecard for JNU 2020 admissions.

JNU entrance exam result 2020: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website NTA- nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Search by Application Number’ or ‘Search by Registration Number’

Step 3: Select the ‘Programme of Study’ from the drop-down menu provided

Step 4: Choose the ‘field of study’.

Step 5: Enter the Application and/or Registration Number.

Step 6: Click on ‘Search’.

Step7: The JNU entrance exam result 2020 showing the marks and ranks scored by the candidate will appear on the screen

The JNUEE 2020, for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, was held by the NTA in October. The entrance test for undergraduate courses was conducted on October 6, while for the postgraduate programmes the entrance exam of JNU 2020 was held between October 5 to 8.