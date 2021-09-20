JNU Entrance Exam, JNUEE 2021, Starts Today; Details Here

JNUEE 2021 starts today

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) will start today. The entrance exams are held in computer-based mode to shortlist candidates for admission to programmes offered by the university, except for PhD. The JNUEE 2021 will continue till September 23. The JNU entrance exams are set to be conducted in two shifts, the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

The applicants can access and download the JNUEE 2021 admit card from the exam website jnuexams.nta.ac.in. To download the JNUEE hall ticket 2021, students have to use either their application numbers and passwords or application numbers and dates of birth.

Students appearing for JNUEE 2021 must carry their JNU entrance exam 2021 admit cards, a valid ID proof, passport size photograph, and PwD certificate (if applicable) along with them to get entry into the examination hall.

JNUEE Exam Guidelines

Students will not be allowed after 9:30 am for the first shift and after 1:30 pm for the second shift

Electronic gadgets including mobile phones and calculators will not be allowed into the exam hall

Edibles including packed foods, cold drinks, tea or coffee and others are not allowed in the exam hall. However, diabetic students will be allowed to take fruits like bananas and apples inside the hall but no packed food

JNUEE 2021 admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of other eligibility conditions, the agency said. “Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference,” it said.