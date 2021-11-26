JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE 2021) Results Announced For PG Courses; Direct Link

  • Home
JNUEE Result: Students who appeared for the JNUEE 2021 exams can check the results on the official website -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in. To access the JNUEE result 2021, applicants will have to key in their application numbers and dates of birth.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 26, 2021 9:50 am IST

JNUEE PG results out for some courses
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) results for MA, MSc and MCA courses are announced. Students who appeared for the JNUEE 2021 exams can check the results on the official website -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in. To access the JNUEE result 2021, applicants will have to key in their application numbers and dates of birth.

“M.A./M.Sc./M.C.A. Results are available now. Enter your Application number and Date of birth to check your status,” the result website said.

JNUEE PG Result 2021: How To Check

Visit the official site of JNUEE -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Click on JNUEE Result 2021 link - M.A./M.Sc./M.C.A. Results List 1 (JNUEE 2021)

Enter the login details including application number and date of birth

Submit and access the JNUEE 2021 result

JNUEE 2021 PG Result: Direct Link

Earlier, the JNUEE answer keys were released on October 11, and the candidates raised were allowed to raise objections on the answer key till October 12. “Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared,” NTA in its notification mentioned.

JNUEE results
CAT 2021 For Admission To PG Management Programmes In Two Days; Key Points For Students
CBSE Term 1 Exams For Major Papers: Key Points For Students
Manish Sisodia Invites Punjab Minister Pargat Singh For Public Debate On Education Model
Constitution Day 2021: Know About History, Significance Of The Day
Jammu and Kashmir LG Launches Smart Schools For Tribal Communities
