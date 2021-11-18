JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE 2021) PhD Results Out; Direct Link

JNUEE PhD results out at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) PhD results are out. Students who appeared for the JNUEE PhD exams can check the results on the official website -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in. To access the JNUEE PhD result 2021, applicants will have to key in their application numbers and dates of birth.

Students qualifying in the JNUEE PhD had to appear for a viva-voce round. The final merit list for admission to PhD programmes will be prepared on the basis of 70:30 ratio. While 70 per cent weightage will be given to the CBT score, 30 per cent weightage to the viva round. The JNU PhD viva-voce round was scheduled between October 26 and November 3.

JNUEE PhD Result 2021: How To Check

Visit the official site of JNUEE -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in Click on JNUEE PhD Result 2021 link Enter the login details including application number and date of birth Submit and access the JNUEE PhD result

JNUEE PhD Result: Direct Link

The university has also activated the link to update the qualifying degree of the candidates appeared in JNUEE 2021. The window to update marks will remain open till November 17 (11:50 PM), the candidates can do so through the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

JNUEE Result 2021: How To Upload Mark Sheets