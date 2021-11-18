  • Home
  • Education
  • JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE 2021) PhD Results Out; Direct Link

JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE 2021) PhD Results Out; Direct Link

Students who appeared for the JNUEE PhD exams can check the results on the official website -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in. To access the JNUEE PhD result 2021, applicants will have to key in their application numbers and dates of birth.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 18, 2021 12:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JNUEE Result 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru University Opens Link For Updating Marksheet, Check Here
Entrance Exam Concluded, Process Of Conducting Viva-Voce For PhD Students On: JNU
JNU Entrance Exam, JNUEE 2021, Answer Key, Question Paper Released
JNU Entrance Exam, JNUEE 2021, Starts Today; Details Here
JNUEE 2021 Tomorrow; Check Exam Hall Guidelines, Reporting Time
JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2021 Admit Card Released, Direct Link
JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE 2021) PhD Results Out; Direct Link
JNUEE PhD results out at jnuee.jnu.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) PhD results are out. Students who appeared for the JNUEE PhD exams can check the results on the official website -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in. To access the JNUEE PhD result 2021, applicants will have to key in their application numbers and dates of birth.

Students qualifying in the JNUEE PhD had to appear for a viva-voce round. The final merit list for admission to PhD programmes will be prepared on the basis of 70:30 ratio. While 70 per cent weightage will be given to the CBT score, 30 per cent weightage to the viva round. The JNU PhD viva-voce round was scheduled between October 26 and November 3.

JNUEE PhD Result 2021: How To Check

  1. Visit the official site of JNUEE -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in
  2. Click on JNUEE PhD Result 2021 link
  3. Enter the login details including application number and date of birth
  4. Submit and access the JNUEE PhD result

JNUEE PhD Result: Direct Link

The university has also activated the link to update the qualifying degree of the candidates appeared in JNUEE 2021. The window to update marks will remain open till November 17 (11:50 PM), the candidates can do so through the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

JNUEE Result 2021: How To Upload Mark Sheets

  1. Visit the JNUEE website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in
  2. Move to the 'Important Links' section available on the official website
  3. On the next window, enter application number, date of birth
  4. Upload mark sheets and Submit
Click here for more Education News
JNUEE results JNU PhD Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Merger Of Lower Primary, Middle English Schools To Prevent Dropouts In Assam: Chief Minister
Merger Of Lower Primary, Middle English Schools To Prevent Dropouts In Assam: Chief Minister
Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2022: Registration Begins Today At Mahahsscboard.in
Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2022: Registration Begins Today At Mahahsscboard.in
400 Zero Enrolment Schools Shut In Arunachal Pradesh: Chief Minister
400 Zero Enrolment Schools Shut In Arunachal Pradesh: Chief Minister
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Offline Exams Today
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Offline Exams Today
DU PG Admission 2021: Registration Begins Today; Merit List Of Some Courses Awaited
DU PG Admission 2021: Registration Begins Today; Merit List Of Some Courses Awaited
.......................... Advertisement ..........................