The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, or JNUEE 2021. Candidates can apply for the admission test up to August 31 at jnuexams.nta.ac.in. Earlier, the last date was August 27. Registration for JNUEE 2021 started on July 27.

The NTA has decided to extend the application deadline after receiving representations from candidates in this regard.

“Pursuant to representations from candidates to extend the last date for submission of online forms and to ensure larger participation of candidates in the exams, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application for JNUEE-2021 upto 31.08.2021,” the NTA notification says.

As per the revised schedule, JNUEE 2021 registration will end at 5 pm on August 31 and the application fee can be paid up to 11:50 pm.

JNUEE 2021 application form correction window will be available from September 1 to 3, 2021.

“Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in for any update in this regard. For any clarification, candidates can get in touch with the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jnu@nta.ac.in,” the NTA said.

Admission to JNU is based on the performance of candidates in the national-level entrance exam, JNUEE.

The final selection is based upon the performance of candidates in the computer-based test (CBT) for all programmes, except for PhD.

For PhD admission, after the entrance exam, candidates are called for viva-voce and the final merit list is prepared with 70 per cent weightage to the CBT score and 30 per cent weightage to the viva round.