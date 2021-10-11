JNUEE answer key 2021 eeleased at jnuexams.nta.ac.in (representational)

JNUEE 2021 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released answer keys of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Entrance Examination, or JNUEE 2021. Candidates who wrote the exam between September 20 and 23 can download the provisional answer keys from the official website, jnuexams.nta.ac.in. Along with the JNUEE answer key, the NTA has also released question papers and candidates' responses.

Candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key,can challenge by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.

“JNUEE answer key 2021 challenge facility is available from 11 October 2021 to 12 October 2021 (upto 07:00 PM). No challenge will be accepted after 12 October 2021 (upto 07:00PM),” the NTA said.

JNUEE Answer Key 2021: Direct Link

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final and no further communication will be entertained,” it said.

After resolving students’ objections, the NTA will announce the JNUEE 2021 result. The final answer key will be released along with the result.

JNUEE is conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) for admission to programmes offered by the university.

For PhD admission, in addition to qualifying the entrance exam, candidates will have to sit for a viva-voce round.

The final merit list for PhD admission will be prepared with 70 per cent weightage to the CBT score and 30 per cent weightage to the viva round.