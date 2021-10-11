  • Home
  • Education
  • JNU Entrance Exam, JNUEE 2021, Answer Key, Question Paper Released

JNU Entrance Exam, JNUEE 2021, Answer Key, Question Paper Released

JNUEE 2021 Answer Key: Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021 answer key has been released at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 11, 2021 2:29 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JNU Entrance Exam, JNUEE 2021, Starts Today; Details Here
JNUEE 2021 Tomorrow; Check Exam Hall Guidelines, Reporting Time
JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2021 Admit Card Released, Direct Link
JNUEE 2021 Application Correction Window To Close Today; Details Here
JNUEE 2021: Correction Window Opens; Know How To Make Changes
JNU Entrance Exam, JNUEE 2021, Application Deadline Extended
JNU Entrance Exam, JNUEE 2021, Answer Key, Question Paper Released
JNUEE answer key 2021 eeleased at jnuexams.nta.ac.in (representational)

JNUEE 2021 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released answer keys of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Entrance Examination, or JNUEE 2021. Candidates who wrote the exam between September 20 and 23 can download the provisional answer keys from the official website, jnuexams.nta.ac.in. Along with the JNUEE answer key, the NTA has also released question papers and candidates' responses.

Candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key,can challenge by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.

“JNUEE answer key 2021 challenge facility is available from 11 October 2021 to 12 October 2021 (upto 07:00 PM). No challenge will be accepted after 12 October 2021 (upto 07:00PM),” the NTA said.

JNUEE Answer Key 2021: Direct Link

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final and no further communication will be entertained,” it said.

After resolving students’ objections, the NTA will announce the JNUEE 2021 result. The final answer key will be released along with the result.

JNUEE is conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) for admission to programmes offered by the university.

For PhD admission, in addition to qualifying the entrance exam, candidates will have to sit for a viva-voce round.

The final merit list for PhD admission will be prepared with 70 per cent weightage to the CBT score and 30 per cent weightage to the viva round.

Click here for more Education News
Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination Education News JNU Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Schools In Himachal Pradesh Reopen For Class 8 Students
Schools In Himachal Pradesh Reopen For Class 8 Students
IISER Bhopal Scientists Propose Link between COVID-19, Diabetes, Ageing
IISER Bhopal Scientists Propose Link between COVID-19, Diabetes, Ageing
New Delhi World Book Fair To Be Held From January 8 In Physical Form
New Delhi World Book Fair To Be Held From January 8 In Physical Form
ICSI CS June Result 2021 Date And Time For Foundation, Executive, Professional Courses
ICSI CS June Result 2021 Date And Time For Foundation, Executive, Professional Courses
Schools For Classes 9-12 To Reopen In Leh From October 14
Schools For Classes 9-12 To Reopen In Leh From October 14
.......................... Advertisement ..........................