JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2021 Admit Card Released, Direct Link

JNU entrance exam 2021, or JNUEEE 2021, admit card released (representational)

JNUEE 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, or JNUEE 2021. The exam is scheduled for September 20 to 23. Applicants can download the JNUEE admit card 2021 from the exam website jnuexams.nta.ac.in, using either their application number and password or application number and date of birth.

JNUEE admit card 2021 direct link

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jnu@nta.ac.in,” the NTA said.

JNUEE 2021 admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of other eligibility conditions, the agency said. “Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference,” it said.

JNUEE is conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) for admission to programmes offered by the university, except for PhD.

For PhD admission, after the entrance exam, candidates will be called for the viva-voce round and the final merit list will be prepared with 70 per cent weightage to the CBT score and 30 per cent weightage to the viva round.