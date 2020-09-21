  • Home
  • Education
  • NTA JNU Entrance Exam Date 2020 Announced, Admit Card Today At Jnuexams.nta.nic.in

NTA JNU Entrance Exam Date 2020 Announced, Admit Card Today At Jnuexams.nta.nic.in

JNUEE 2020 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance exam 2020 from October 5 to October 8. JNUEE admit card 2020 will be available from today, September 21, 2020, at jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 21, 2020 10:07 am IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

JNUEE 2020: One Entrance Exam For MPhil And PhD In Same Field
National Testing Agency (NTA) Extends Application Date For Various Exams
Finalising Mode Of Conducting Exams In View Of Lockdown: JNU 
UGC NET, CSIR NET, JNUEE Application Process To Be Extended By A Month
JNUEE 2020: JNUSU Demands Extension Of Registration Deadline
JNU Entrance Exam Details To Be Announced Next Week
NTA JNU Entrance Exam Date 2020 Announced, Admit Card Today At Jnuexams.nta.nic.in
NTA JNU Entrance Exam Date 2020 Announced, Admit Card Today At Jnuexams.nta.nic.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

JNU Entrance Exam 2020: The National Testing Agency has announced Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance exam dates. According to official information, JNUEE 2020 will be held from October 5 to October 8, 2020. NTA will release JNUEE admit card 2020 from today, September 21, on the official website, jnuexams.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates will be able to download their JNU admit card 2020 using the login credentials generated during registration. JNUEE was earlier scheduled to be held from May 11-14, 2020 but had been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown enforced by the Government of India.

On the exam day, candidates must bring their JNUEE admit card 2020 along with a valid photo ID and extra photographs to be pasted on the attendance sheet. Candidates will not be permitted inside the examination venue without the admit card.

JNU Entrance Exam Date 2020

1600662713858160066271214416006627126351600662713242160066271289016006627130671600662714058

JNUEE 2020 will be conducted as a computer based test (CBT). Rough sheets for extra work will be provided to the candidates. At the end of each shift, candidates must return their rough work sheets along with the admit card.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NTA will introduce precautionary measures to ensure safety of the students. Candidates must wear mask and hand gloves and follow all the instructions mentioned on the JNU admit card 2020 on the exam day.

Click here for more Education News
Education News jnu entrance exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Unlock 4: Punjab Allows Students Of Classes 9 To 12 To Visit Schools With Written Consent From Parents
Unlock 4: Punjab Allows Students Of Classes 9 To 12 To Visit Schools With Written Consent From Parents
UPSEE Answer Key 2020 Released At Upsee.nic.in; MTech, MArch, MPharma Results Direct Link Here
UPSEE Answer Key 2020 Released At Upsee.nic.in; MTech, MArch, MPharma Results Direct Link Here
Unlock 4: Schools Reopening Partially From Tomorrow, Check How States Are Preparing
Unlock 4: Schools Reopening Partially From Tomorrow, Check How States Are Preparing
NTA NEET Answer Key, Result Soon At Ntaneet.nic.in; Check Details Here
NTA NEET Answer Key, Result Soon At Ntaneet.nic.in; Check Details Here
Make Jammu And Kashmir Hub Of Knowledge By Implementing NEP In Letter And Spirit: President Ram Nath Kovind
Make Jammu And Kashmir Hub Of Knowledge By Implementing NEP In Letter And Spirit: President Ram Nath Kovind
.......................... Advertisement ..........................