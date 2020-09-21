Image credit: Shutterstock NTA JNU Entrance Exam Date 2020 Announced, Admit Card Today At Jnuexams.nta.nic.in

JNU Entrance Exam 2020: The National Testing Agency has announced Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance exam dates. According to official information, JNUEE 2020 will be held from October 5 to October 8, 2020. NTA will release JNUEE admit card 2020 from today, September 21, on the official website, jnuexams.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates will be able to download their JNU admit card 2020 using the login credentials generated during registration. JNUEE was earlier scheduled to be held from May 11-14, 2020 but had been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown enforced by the Government of India.

On the exam day, candidates must bring their JNUEE admit card 2020 along with a valid photo ID and extra photographs to be pasted on the attendance sheet. Candidates will not be permitted inside the examination venue without the admit card.

JNU Entrance Exam Date 2020

JNUEE 2020 will be conducted as a computer based test (CBT). Rough sheets for extra work will be provided to the candidates. At the end of each shift, candidates must return their rough work sheets along with the admit card.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NTA will introduce precautionary measures to ensure safety of the students. Candidates must wear mask and hand gloves and follow all the instructions mentioned on the JNU admit card 2020 on the exam day.