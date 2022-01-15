CUCET for admission to courses in JNU, DU

For admission to the 2022-23 academic year, the University of Delhi (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will follow a new pattern. These universities have adopted the common entrance test for admission to their programmes. “The Common Entrance Test may also be adopted by the willing state/private universities/deemed to be universities," the UGC said earlier. The NEP 2020 had proposed a CET for all universities through the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) which has been in practice for admission to 12 participating Central Universities across India including Assam University, Silchar; Central University of Andhra Pradesh; Central University of Gujarat; Central University of Haryana; Central University of Jammu; Central University of Jharkhand; Central University of Karnataka; Central University of Kerala; Central University of Punjab; Central University of Rajasthan; Central University of South Bihar and Central University of Tamil Nadu, will now also be held for JNU and DU.

While announcing CUCET for admission to DU courses from next academic session, DU said that the common entrance test should be followed by the declaration of the list of eligible candidates for admissions under the various course of study spanning all the colleges and departments of the University where undergraduate courses are run.

Underlining that such an exercise will impart "substantial objectivity" to the process of admission, DU also added that it will provide an equitable opportunity to the applicants to appear in a single umbrella examination at the national level and evaluation of their merit across their course of study.

Listing out the other advantages of the entrance test system, a Delhi University report published in this regard also stated that it will do away with the existing aberrations such as distribution of admissions in some categories over and above the others across applicants from various boards.

CUCET seeks to help avoid over-admissions in a particular course of study and ensure that merit and only merit of a prospective applicant will be the sole criteria in his/her category of admission.