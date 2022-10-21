  • Home
JNU Declares List 1 Result For UG, Certificate Of Proficiency Programmes; Block Seats By October 23

JNU Admission 2022: The JNU website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in is hosting the JNU list 1 result. The last date to block seats for admission to UG and COP programmes is October 23.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 11:30 am IST

JNU result for list 1 out
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared the result of list 1 for admission to its undergraduate and certificate of proficiency (COP) programmes for the 2022-23 academic session. JNU is admitting students to its UG programmes on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) this year. The official website -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in is hosting the JNU admission result against 1st merit list. Candidates will now have to block seats by October 23.

“Result of List 1 for UG and COP Programs through CUET-UG 2022 are announced now. Last date for blocking the seat is 23rd Oct 2022,” a statement on the JNU website read.

Along with the list 1 result of UG and COP programmes, the university has also announced the BSc- MSc Integrated results. To access the list 1 result of JNU, candidates will be required to key in their application number and password.

Classes as per the JNU admission schedule are set to start on November 7. The university will release two more lists. The second merit list on October 22, while the third and supernumerary seat list will be issued on October 27.

JNU List 1 Result For UG, COP Programmes: How To Check

  1. Go to jnuee.jnu.ac.in
  2. On the Important Links section, click on the designated Result of List 1 tab
  3. A login window will be displayed on the screen.
  4. Enter the application number and password.
  5. Click on the ‘Login’ button
  6. Submit and check the JNU merit 2022
JNU Admission
