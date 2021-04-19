  • Home
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday constituted a ‘COVID-19 Response Team’ to deal with the sharp spike in cases and take all necessary measures to control the spread of the virus.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 19, 2021 1:19 pm IST

JNU Constitutes COVID Response Team; Reports Over 330 Cases In A Year
JNU has formed a COVID-19 Response Team
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday constituted a ‘COVID-19 Response Team’ to deal with the sharp spike in cases and take all necessary measures to control the spread of the virus. While more than 332 cases have been reported in JNU since March 2020, currently there are 74 active COVID-19 cases on campus.

“For the well-being and safety of students and all campus residents, and to provide all possible help to the affected or concerned persons, the Competent Authority of the University, in addition to the earlier constituted COVID-19 Task Force and Phased Reopening of University Committee, has constituted a COVID-19 Response Team,” reads the official notification.

“As per available information, more than 332 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the JNU campus since March 2020, and presently there are 74 COVID-19 positive cases in JNU,” it added.

COVID-19 Response Team consists of the following members:

  • Registrar- Chairperson
  • Chief Medical Officer (SAG)- Member
  • Dr Anya- Member
  • Dr Jaikhlong Basumatary- Member
  • Dr Saurabh Sharma- Member
  • Dr Jyoti Ray- Member
  • Joint Registrar (Estate)- Member
  • Chief Security Officer- Member
  • Deputy Registrar (Administration)- Member Secretary

JNU COVID-19 Guidelines: 5 Points

JNU on April 17 issued a slew of guidelines amid rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Check the latest guidelines below:

  • The sports stadium has been closed with immediate effect and yoga activities in the offline mode have also been suspended. However, such activities can be run in an online mode, the university said in a circular.
  • The dining facility at Aravali guest house canteen as well as other canteens and eateries will be closed and only home delivery and takeaway would be allowed.
  • The hostel residents are strongly discouraged from visiting other hostels and going out of the campus or to schools unless it is absolutely essential.
  • Visitors’ movement will only be allowed through the north gate, and other gates shall remain closed till further orders.
  • While advising the residents to install Aarogya Setu mobile application, JNU said “persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home”.
