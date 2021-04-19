JNU Constitutes COVID Response Team; Reports Over 330 Cases In A Year

JNU has formed a COVID-19 Response Team

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday constituted a ‘COVID-19 Response Team’ to deal with the sharp spike in cases and take all necessary measures to control the spread of the virus. While more than 332 cases have been reported in JNU since March 2020, currently there are 74 active COVID-19 cases on campus.

“For the well-being and safety of students and all campus residents, and to provide all possible help to the affected or concerned persons, the Competent Authority of the University, in addition to the earlier constituted COVID-19 Task Force and Phased Reopening of University Committee, has constituted a COVID-19 Response Team,” reads the official notification.

“As per available information, more than 332 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the JNU campus since March 2020, and presently there are 74 COVID-19 positive cases in JNU,” it added.

COVID-19 Response Team consists of the following members:

Registrar- Chairperson

Chief Medical Officer (SAG)- Member

Dr Anya- Member

Dr Jaikhlong Basumatary- Member

Dr Saurabh Sharma- Member

Dr Jyoti Ray- Member

Joint Registrar (Estate)- Member

Chief Security Officer- Member

Deputy Registrar (Administration)- Member Secretary

JNU COVID-19 Guidelines: 5 Points

JNU on April 17 issued a slew of guidelines amid rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Check the latest guidelines below: