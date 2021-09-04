JNU Campus To Reopen Next Week, Starting With PhD Scholars

JNU campus reopening: Students, teachers and employees living in containment zones are not allowed to visit the university

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, on Saturday said its campus will reopen in phases, starting on September 6. In the first phase, PhD research scholars, including 9B students, who are required to submit their PhD thesis on or before December 31, will be allowed to visit the university, an official statement said.

Teaching-learning activities will continue online. All schools and centre-level libraries, other than the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library, will remain closed, it said.

Students will have to submit a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours, and sign a self-declaration form upon arriving at the campus, the university said.

Students, teachers and employees living in containment zones are not allowed to visit the university.

Students, teachers, staff, guests will not be allowed in the university premises without face masks, the university said.

The Delhi government had allowed educational institutions to reopen for students of Class 9 and above, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said educational institutions can reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

While JNU has decided to reopen its campus in phases, Delhi University is yet to take a call in this regard.

DU campus may reopen next week, an official told PTI, but an announcement in this regard is awaited.