  • Home
  • Education
  • JNU BTech Students To Pay Same Hostel Fees As Others Till Their Hostel's Construction

JNU BTech Students To Pay Same Hostel Fees As Others Till Their Hostel's Construction

The engineering students of the JNU will pay the same hostel fees as prescribed for the other students, according to a circular issued by the university. This is a temporary arrangement till the time the engineering students get a hostel building of their own.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 19, 2021 9:30 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JNU Academic Council Approves Proposal For School Of Medical Sciences, Attached Hospital
Allocation Of All PhD Seats To JRF "Well-Considered Policy" Decision: JNU Tells Delhi High Court
JNU VC Welcomes Academic Bank Of Credit Scheme Announced By PM Modi
SFI Moves Delhi High Court Over JNU's Allocation Of All PhD Seats To JRF Candidates
Delhi High Court Grants Time To Government To File Status Report On Setting Up COVID Care Centre In JNU
JNU, DRDO Sign Pact Of Cooperation In Education And Research
JNU BTech Students To Pay Same Hostel Fees As Others Till Their Hostel's Construction
JNU engineering students will have to pay the same hostel fees as others
New Delhi:

The engineering students of the JNU will pay the same hostel fees as prescribed for the other students, according to a circular issued by the university. This is a temporary arrangement till the time the engineering students get a hostel building of their own, the circular said.

The students' union was putting forth this demand for a long time. The circular was issued on April 1 but was not made public, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) vice-president Saket Moon said. "It was only after we went to the office of the Dean of Students to stage a protest over the issue on Wednesday that we were handed the circular. We had protested over the issue on April 1," he added.

A meeting regarding hostel issues was held in March and the minutes of the meeting were approved by the Executive Council on March 26, the circular said.

"The following temporary arrangements may be made from Monsoon Semester 2021 till a separate hostel building is constructed for the students of School of Engineering. The Damodar Hostel may be allotted for the first year and second year students of School of Engineering. The third year students of School of Engineering may be shifted to other hostels. "During this temporary arrangement, normal hostel fees as prescribed for other students...may be charged from the students of School of Engineering," it read.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said they will continue to ensure that the fee structure is equitable for all students. "After a long struggle, the hostel fees for Engineering students of JNU has finally been made equal to that of the rest of JNU. Further, final year students of engineering shall be allotted hostels in the main campus.

"While the administration has stated that this shall be until a special hostel is constructed for the engineering students, the JNUSU shall continue the struggle and ensure the fee structure in JNU is equitable and affordable for all," she said in a Facebook post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Children Who Have Lost Parents During Pandemic Should Be Given Free Education In Same Schools: DoE
Children Who Have Lost Parents During Pandemic Should Be Given Free Education In Same Schools: DoE
Delhi University Stands In Solidarity With Afghan Students: Vice Chancellor
Delhi University Stands In Solidarity With Afghan Students: Vice Chancellor
Education Minister To Inaugurate Two Academic Complexes At IIT Bhubaneswar Tomorrow
Education Minister To Inaugurate Two Academic Complexes At IIT Bhubaneswar Tomorrow
CUCET 2021 From September 15; Check Application Steps; List Of Participating Universities
CUCET 2021 From September 15; Check Application Steps; List Of Participating Universities
IIT Kanpur Establishes Centre To Provide Opportunities To Language-Disadvantaged Students
IIT Kanpur Establishes Centre To Provide Opportunities To Language-Disadvantaged Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................