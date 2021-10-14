JNU Best In India For Social Sciences; Jamia For Business, Economics: Times Rankings

  • Home
Times Ranking: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is the best institute for Social Sciences in India and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is best for Business and Economics.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 14, 2021 2:45 pm IST

New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is the best institute for Social Sciences in India and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is best for Business and Economics, according to Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject. Times Higher Education has recently added four subjects – Business and Economics, Education, Law and Social Sciences – to its global ranking of universities by subjects.

Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University and Delhi University are in second, third and fourth places for Social Sciences education. Overall, in the global rankings, these institutions are in the 501-600 bracket and JNU is in the 401-500 bracket.

In global rankings for Business and Economics, JMI is in the 401-500 bracket, followed by Lovely Professional University (501-600), Amity University (601+), and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (601+).

There’s no Indian university in THE World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

Saveetha University and Symbiosis International University are the only two universities in the global rankings for Law.

Many Indian institutions had featured in the THE rankings announced for other subjects earlier.

India’s Indian Institute of Science, placed in Rank 81, is the only institution in the top 100 in Computer Science category.

