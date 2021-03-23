  • Home
JNU Approves MA In Audit And Accounts Programme At CAG's Training Centre

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to initiate their new association in an academic activity.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 23, 2021 10:48 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

According to a statement, the university has given recognition to a new programme of MA in Audit and Accounts to be offered by the CAG's premier training institute, National Academy for Audit and Accounts, Shimla (NAAA).

The NAAA had last year applied to JNU for recognising this course offered to the CAG's newly-inducted officers during their mandatory two-year training, which the university examined and approved it through its statutory bodies, Academic Council and Executive Council.

"The officers of the CAG will henceforth be the graduates of JNU, and JNU will extend all administrative and academic assistance to the NAAA in bringing richness and rigour to this new graduate programme," Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said in the statement.

He highlighted the need for knowledge generation for the overall development of the country and suggested for incorporation of research component in course curriculum of the NAAA.

