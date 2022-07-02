JNU Approves Exit Option For Engineering Students Of Dual Degree Programme

JNU Approves Dual Degree Programme Exit Option

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has approved the exit option for engineering students of Dual Degree programme. The facility is now available for students who have been admitted to the four-year BTech, one-year MTech, MS programme from 2018-19 batch onwards. The decision has been taken by the council in a meeting held on June 21, 2022, and is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The students who have taken admission in the dual degree programme of JNU engineering courses and have successfully completed the course are eligible for the exit option.

The exit option for students from any degree courses was introduced by the central government through the new National Education Policy 2020. Under NEP 2020, students of undergraduate degree courses can exit the course and enter within a stipulated period without missing the credits earned during the previous session.

Moreover, it has also been stated in NEP 2020 that the undergraduate degree either of three or four-years duration, can be exited with multiple options within the period. The students will be provided with appropriate certifications, including a certificate after completing one year in a discipline or field including vocational and professional areas, or a diploma after two years of study, or a Bachelor’s degree after a three-year programme.

This year, Jawaharlal Nehru University will admit students through Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022. The entrance examination for undergraduate courses is slated to commence from July 15, 2022. The admit card for the same is likely to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) shortly on the official websites- cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. Aspirants waiting for the CUET admit card 2022 would be required to enter their login credentials to download the admit card online from the official site.