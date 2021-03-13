JNU Allows Reopening Of Reading Rooms Of Central Library, Food Court

The Jawaharlal Nehru University, on Friday March 12, has decided to further reopen the university campus. The university will now allow the reopening of the ground floor reading rooms inside the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library and the food courts including Mugal Darbar and 24X7 Food Court inside the campus with immediate effect.

From March 8, the university had permitted all final-year MPhil students who require access to the university to submit their dissertation. JNU has also allowed the undergraduate and postgraduate students under the PWD category to enter the campus if they require access to laboratories and other facilities.

The JNU notice issued yesterday also has allowed entry of vehicles to the campus with JNU stickers through the Saraswati Puram and East Gates. The services of the Central Dispatch will also be made fully operational, it added.

On reopening of the ground floor reading rooms inside the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library, the university said: “Librarians may device Standard Operating Preventive (SOP) measures such as mandatory wearing of the face mask and maintaining the social distancing norms, etc. in library premises.”

The food courts which have been allowed to reopen will however provide only “takeaway” facilities.

While announcing this phase-wise reopening of the JNU campus, the university in the social media posted: “JNU administration is making sincere and efficient efforts to ensure safety and security of the students, staff and faculty in the testing times of COVID-19.”

“Please read the latest notification from JNU administration to know about the reopening of the campus in a phased manner,” it added.

JNU administration is making sincere and efficient efforts to ensure safety and security of the students, staff and faculty in the testing times of Covid 19.

Please read the latest notification from JNU administration to know about the reopening of the campus in a phased manner. pic.twitter.com/BPEavghzHS — Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (@JNU_official_50) March 13, 2021

The NSS student volunteers, the JNU notice added, may be engaged to create social awareness in the campus for maintaining social distance, wear face masks in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. Deans of the schools and chairpersons of special centres may also review the phase-wise reopening of the campus and provide feedback to the committee.