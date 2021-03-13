  • Home
  • Education
  • JNU Allows Reopening Of Reading Rooms Of Central Library, Food Court

JNU Allows Reopening Of Reading Rooms Of Central Library, Food Court

The university will now allow the reopening of the ground floor reading rooms inside the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library and the food courts including Mugal Darbar and 24X7 Food Court inside the campus with immediate effect.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 13, 2021 7:16 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JNU Allows Final-Year MPhil Students On Campus From March 8
JNU To Reopen For Third Year Science PhD Students Tomorrow
JNU Allows Final-Year PhD Scholars To Return To Campus
JNU Professor Receives Award From South Korea’s Education Minister
No Proposal For JNU Name Change: Education Minister
JNU Reopening: Entry To Fourth Semester M.Phil, M.Tech, Final Semester MBA Students Allowed
JNU Allows Reopening Of Reading Rooms Of Central Library, Food Court
JNU Allows Reopening Of Reading Rooms Of Central Library, Food Court
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University, on Friday March 12, has decided to further reopen the university campus. The university will now allow the reopening of the ground floor reading rooms inside the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library and the food courts including Mugal Darbar and 24X7 Food Court inside the campus with immediate effect.

From March 8, the university had permitted all final-year MPhil students who require access to the university to submit their dissertation. JNU has also allowed the undergraduate and postgraduate students under the PWD category to enter the campus if they require access to laboratories and other facilities.

The JNU notice issued yesterday also has allowed entry of vehicles to the campus with JNU stickers through the Saraswati Puram and East Gates. The services of the Central Dispatch will also be made fully operational, it added.

On reopening of the ground floor reading rooms inside the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library, the university said: “Librarians may device Standard Operating Preventive (SOP) measures such as mandatory wearing of the face mask and maintaining the social distancing norms, etc. in library premises.”

The food courts which have been allowed to reopen will however provide only “takeaway” facilities.

While announcing this phase-wise reopening of the JNU campus, the university in the social media posted: “JNU administration is making sincere and efficient efforts to ensure safety and security of the students, staff and faculty in the testing times of COVID-19.”

“Please read the latest notification from JNU administration to know about the reopening of the campus in a phased manner,” it added.

The NSS student volunteers, the JNU notice added, may be engaged to create social awareness in the campus for maintaining social distance, wear face masks in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. Deans of the schools and chairpersons of special centres may also review the phase-wise reopening of the campus and provide feedback to the committee.

Click here for more Education News
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main March Exam Dates Revised
JEE Main March Exam Dates Revised
Bihar Board Releases Class 12 Answer Key Of Objective Type Questions
Bihar Board Releases Class 12 Answer Key Of Objective Type Questions
NID Design Aptitude Test Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines
NID Design Aptitude Test Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines
President Kovind To Visit Odisha Next Week, Attend NIT Rourkela Convocation
President Kovind To Visit Odisha Next Week, Attend NIT Rourkela Convocation
AISSEE Results Out; What’s Next
AISSEE Results Out; What’s Next
.......................... Advertisement ..........................