  • Home
  • Education
  • JNU Admit Card 2020 Released; Check How To Download The Hall Ticket

JNU Admit Card 2020 Released; Check How To Download The Hall Ticket

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released JNU 2020 admit card for on September 23 at the official portal- jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 24, 2020 9:12 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JNUSU Demands Phased Return Of Senior Students To Campus
JNU To Conduct Its Fourth Convocation Online In November Amid COVID-19
JNU To Host Convocation Online Amidst COVID-19
JNU To Accept Application For MBA, MPhil And PhD Under JRF Till September 21
JNU Extends Date Of Registration For Monsoon Semester Till September 4
JNUSU Writes To Arvind Kejriwal, Seeks Phased Return Of Students To Campus
JNU Admit Card 2020 Released; Check How To Download The Hall Ticket
JNU Admit Card 2020 Released; Check How To Download The Hall Ticket
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released JNU 2020 admit card for on September 23 at the official portal- jnuexams.nta.nic.in. For JNU admissions, candidates can now access the JNU admit card 2020 from the official website jnuexams.nta.nic.in. Candidates can enter their application number and date of birth in order to login to the window and download the JNU admit card 2020.

Candidates who have previously registered for the JNUEE can download the NTA JNU admit cards 2020.

The JNU admit card 2020 mentions details about the candidate and the exam such as- name, the signature of the candidate, a photograph, address of exam centre, time and date of JNU exam among other instructions.

According to the official data, 116558 candidates had registered for JNUEEE and JNU CEEB last year.

JNU Admit Card 2020: How To Download Hall Ticket

Candidates can follow these steps for JNU admit card 2020 download:

  • Go the official website of NTA – jnuexams.nta.nic.in
  • Click on ‘Admit Card: JNUEE 2020 tab
  • Key in your application number and your date of birth
  • Click on submit.
  • Your JNU admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Downloaded JNU 2020 admit card and take a print out for future reference.
Click here for more Education News
Jawaharlal Nehru University Admission 2017 JNU Application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Haryana Government Allows Universities, Colleges To Reopen From September 26
Haryana Government Allows Universities, Colleges To Reopen From September 26
CICSE To Conduct Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams From October 6 To 9
CICSE To Conduct Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams From October 6 To 9
AKTU BTech Final Year Result Announced, Direct Link Here
AKTU BTech Final Year Result Announced, Direct Link Here
ICSE, ISC Compartment Exam 2020 Dates Announced, Exam Guidelines Here
ICSE, ISC Compartment Exam 2020 Dates Announced, Exam Guidelines Here
No Announcement On Providing Rs 11,000 To Students To Pay School Fees: PIB
No Announcement On Providing Rs 11,000 To Students To Pay School Fees: PIB
.......................... Advertisement ..........................