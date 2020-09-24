JNU Admit Card 2020 Released; Check How To Download The Hall Ticket

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released JNU 2020 admit card for on September 23 at the official portal- jnuexams.nta.nic.in. For JNU admissions, candidates can now access the JNU admit card 2020 from the official website jnuexams.nta.nic.in. Candidates can enter their application number and date of birth in order to login to the window and download the JNU admit card 2020.

Candidates who have previously registered for the JNUEE can download the NTA JNU admit cards 2020.

The JNU admit card 2020 mentions details about the candidate and the exam such as- name, the signature of the candidate, a photograph, address of exam centre, time and date of JNU exam among other instructions.

According to the official data, 116558 candidates had registered for JNUEEE and JNU CEEB last year.

JNU Admit Card 2020: How To Download Hall Ticket

Candidates can follow these steps for JNU admit card 2020 download: