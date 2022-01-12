JNU Admissions Through CUCET From Next Year

In a note, the university said the decision to adopt CUCET was “overwhelmingly endorsed” in the meeting. The JNU Teachers’ association, however, says otherwise.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 12, 2022 7:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock

The Jawaharlal Nehru University in its Academic Council meeting on January 12 decided to hold admissions from the next academic year through the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

“After ending the meeting without allowing members to speak despite their raised hands, it is ironic that the University administration has persisted in shamelessly releasing a press note claiming ‘overwhelming ‘endorsement for all decisions taken at the Academic Council meeting held today,” the JNUTA said.

The 159th Academic Council meeting held today backed the decision to use CUCET for admissions, which was taken in the 157th meeting held on March 22, the university said.

“During the deliberations in the Academic Council, a large number of members including the Deans of Schools, Centre Chairpersons, and External Members of the council emphasized that CUCET would provide a level playing field to numerous eligible students from across the country….” it added.

Apart from JNU, the Delhi University has also decided to use CUCET for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions, starting from the next academic year.

Till this year, JNU admissions were based on JNUEE, the institute-level entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency.

