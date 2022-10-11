JNU Admission Through CUET PG 2022 Begins For MA, MSc, MCA Courses

JNU admission 2022 begins for MA, MSc and MCA programmes.

JNU Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is currently accepting applications for its MA, MSc, and MCA courses for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates seeking admission to the PG programme in JNU should have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 examination.

While registering online for the MA, MSc, and MCA programmes of JNU candidates who belong to the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 250. The application fee for the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Person with Disability (PwD) categories is Rs 100. While foreign nationals need to pay an application fee of Rs 2392.

Also Read || JNU UG Admission 2022: Application Correction From October 13; Check Important Dates

The application link for the MA, MSc, and MCA programmes is available on the official website of JNU – jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Candidates will need to enter their CUET PG application number, date of birth and security code to log in and complete the registration process.

JNU Admission 2022 For MA, MSc, MCA Courses Direct Link

JNU Admission 2022: Steps to Apply Online

Step 1: Visit the official website and complete the registration process.

Step 2: Fill out the online application with personal details and qualification details.

Step3: Upload scanned images of the photograph and signature.

Step 4: Pay the fee through the online payment mode.

Step 5: At last, download the application form as it will be required for further admission process.