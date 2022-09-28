JNU Admission Through CUET 2022 Begins For UG Courses; Application Website, Steps

  • Home
JNU Admission 2022: Candidates can apply online for admission to BA (Honours) programmes at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The CUET login credentials will be required to be used for registering online for the JNU UG programmes.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 28, 2022 1:19 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the online application process for admission to undergraduate programmes. As a first, JNU will admit students to its UG courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. Candidates can apply online for admission to BA (Honours) programmes at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The CUET login credentials will be required to be used for registering online for the JNU UG programmes.

As per e-prospectus for the academic year 2022-23, a JNU statement said: “The entrance test for BA (Hons) is a common test for all languages. Candidates seeking admission to BA (Hons) in JNU should have appeared for CUET UG 2022. They are required to opt for Section 1A - English Test (Code 101) and Section 3 - General Test (501) for admission to JNU. Candidates who have not appeared in both the Sections, -- Section 1A (English Test) and Section 3 (General Test), will not be considered for admission to JNU.”

The JNU registration fee for the General, Economically Weaker Section category students and for students belonging to OBC categories is Rs 250. For the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Persons with Disabilities, the JNU admission 2022 fee is Rs 100. Foreign nationals will have to pay Rs 2,392 for registration. There also exist additional GST charges.

JNU UG admission 2022: Courses

  1. BA (Honours) Persian
  2. BA (Honours) Pashto
  3. BA (Honours) Arabic
  4. BA (Honours) Japanese
  5. BA (Honours) Korean
  6. BA (Honours) Chinese
  7. BA (Honours) French
  8. BA (Honours) German
  9. BA (Honours) Russian
  10. BA (Honours) Spanish
  11. BSc- MSc Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology
  12. COP Mongolian
  13. COP Bhasha Indonesia
  14. COP Urdu
  15. COP Pashto
  16. COP Uzbek
  17. COP Hebrew
  18. COP Pali
  19. COP Sanskrit Computational Linguistics
  20. COP Yoga Philosophy
  21. COP Vedic Culture
  22. COP Sanskrit

JNU UG Admission 2022: Direct Link To Apply

JNU Admission UG Application Steps

Step1: Fill the online JNU application with personal details.

Step 2: Fill the online application with Qualification Details.

Step 3: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature. The image should be in jpg/jpeg format only. Size of photo image must be between 10 kb to 200 kb. Size of signature image must be between 4 kb to 30 kb.

Step 4: Pay fee through online payment mode

