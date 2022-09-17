JNU Admission 2022: University To Open Admission Portal Soon; Details Here

JNU admission portal to open soon

JNU Admission 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will soon launch the Undergraduate (UG) admission portal for the academic session 2022 -23. The candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 and opted JNU for admission, can apply from the portal. This year, JNU is conducting the UG admission 2022 through CUET entrance examination. The candidates will get the admission related information on the official website of JNU- jnu.ac.in

“Consequent upon the declaration of CUET UG 2022 by NTA, the admission branch is processing data, details of candidates provided by the NTA and shall open the portal shortly on JNU website for candidates seeking admission in JNU to fill application form by paying processing fee,” the JNU Deputy Registrar, Admission, Jagdish Singh said in a notice.

Also Read|| Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi Begins UG Admission Application Through CUET 2022; New Courses, Total Seats

The JNU admission will be based on the merit list prepared through the normalised NTA score. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the CUET UG 2022 entrance exam for providing admissions to candidates in 90 universities. The universities will prepare the CUET UG 2022 rank lists using the normalised NTA scores of candidates. "The merit lists will be prepared by participating universities, who will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of the CUET-UG score card," a senior NTA official said.

The NTA has shared the result of candidates with participating universities where the candidates had applied. The Delhi University (DU) has already launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 application portal on September 12. The candidates can apply for DU admission in undergraduate (UG) programmes on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.



