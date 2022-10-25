JNU Admission 2022: UG Second Merit List Tomorrow, Here's How To Check

Jawaharlal Nehru University Admission 2022

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release the second merit list for undergraduate (UG) programmes on October 26, 2022. Eligible candidates can check the JNU round 2 allotment on the official website-- jnu.ac.in. The candidates can block seats allotted in JNU UG 2nd merit list upto October 28. The university had issued the first merit list on October 20 and allowed candidates to block their seats upto October 23.

As per the revised admission schedule, the JNU will conduct the physical verification of admission/registration of shortlisted candidates between November 1 and 4, 2022. The JNU UG final merit list will be issued by November 9, 2022. Classes as per the revised admission schedule are slated to start on November 21. The university will release the third and supernumerary seat list on October 30, 2022.

JNU UG Second Merit List: How To Check

Visit the JNU website -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in Go to the 'Admission' tab available on the home page Click on the 'JNU UG and COP programme 2022-23 second merit list' link Select the designated course link and log in with application number and password. The JNU UG second merit list will be displayed on the screen Check and download it for further admission process.

This year, JNU is conducting the admission process for its UG programme on the basis of CUET score, cut-off score and rank for admission to its UG programmes. The JNU has issued the cut-off scores and ranks for programmes including BA Hons First Year in Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Persian and Spanish.