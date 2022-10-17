  • Home
JNU Admission 2022: UG First Merit List Today At Jnu.ac.in

JNU Admission 2022: The university's official website -- jnu.ac.in will host the JNU admission 1st merit list.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 17, 2022 11:59 am IST

New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release the first merit list for admission to its undergraduate programmes to the 2022-23 academic session. The university is admitting students to its UG programmes on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) this year. The application process for admission to over 300 programmes at JNU closed on October 12. The official website -- jnu.ac.in will host the JNU admission 1st merit list.

Candidates can do the pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats between October 17 and October 29. While the physical verification of admission will be done from November 1 to 4, the final list after registration will be released on November 9.

Classes as per the JNU admission schedule are set to start on November 7. The university will release two more lists. The second merit list on October 22, while the third and supernumerary seat list will be issued on October 27.

JNU UG Admission 2022: Merit Lists Dates

Events

Dates

First list

October 17, 2022
Blocking of seats: October 17 - October 19, 2022

Second list

October 22, 2022
Blocking of seats: October 22 - October 24, 2022

Third and supernumerary seats list

October 27, 2022
Blocking of seats: October 27 - October 29, 2022

