JNU Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University To Start UG Admission Through CUET Soon; Details Here

JNU UG Admission 2022 to start soon at jnu.ac.in

JNU UG Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will soon start the admissions in undergraduate (UG) programmes for academic session 2022-23 through Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2022. The university will launch the UG admission portal for CUET aspirants on its official website- jnu.ac.in. The JNU is offering admission in UG programmes including BA-MA integrated programme in foreign languages, BSc-MSc Integrated programme in Ayurveda Biology and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes.

The candidates have to register through JNU admission portal for UG programme after which the university will release the list of registered candidates. The admission of the candidates will be based on their performance in CUET UG 2022 and deprivation points earned by the eligible candidates in educational qualifications (Class 10, 12, UG and PG level). The candidates will get admission on the basis of merit list prepared by the university. In case of bunching in UG and COP programmes merit shall be drawn on the basis of the higher marks secured in the CUET examination. If the tie still exists, the JNU will consider the marks obtained in the qualifying 10+2 examination.

The JNU offers admission to candidates in 10 UG and 34 PG courses. This year, the university is offering a total of 342 UG and 1,025 PG seats in the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies and in the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies in various disciplines. The candidates have to submit the following documents in the offline mode at the time of admission