JNU Admission 2020: JNUEE Second List Results Declared; Details Here

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam results (JNUEE results) have been declared on jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Candidates who took the JNU entrance examination for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), proficiency, Pg diploma and advanced diploma programmes will be able to access their JNUEE 2020 results on the JNU official website.

“Iteration -2 Results are announced now,” a statement on the JNU website reads.

JNUEE 2020 Iteration 2 Result -- Direct Link

To download the JNU entrance exam second list results 2020, candidates seeking admission to the university have to log in using their JNUEE 2020 application numbers and dates of birth at the website. Candidates will be able to access the JNUEE 2020 marks they have scored and the qualification status. The NTA, the conducting body of JNUEE, had earlier released the final JNUEE answer key for all the programmes of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the form of PDF.

To Download JNUEE Results 2020 - Second List

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNU -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the designated JNUEE result link

Step 3: On the next window, insert the required login credentials

Step 4: Submit and access the JNUEE result

Candidates have to score a required minimum percentage in JNUEE 2020 to be considered eligible for admission to the university. However, there exists relaxations for reserved category candidates. JNUEE was conducted as an offline centre-based test. Students meeting the JNUEE 2020 cut-off will be able to take the admission process further.