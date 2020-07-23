JNU To Accept Dissertations And Theses Online

Jawaharlal Nehru University, or JNU, has decided to accept theses and dissertations from students of MPhil, Mtech and PhD programmes online. Students can submit them online in a PDF form. The already existing forms, proforma and annexure used in the submission of the JNU thesis and dissertation have also been simplified. The university has replaced those with three forms; Supervisor’s Consent Form, Student’s Declaration Form and Recommendation Form for the online submission of theses and dissertation.

“The university with a view to enabling and facilitating students, has evolved a system for online submission of their dissertation/thesis for MPhil/ MTech/ PhD programmes,” read a statement issued by JNU Evaluation Branch.

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Vice Chancellor of the university, in his social media handle said: “JNU has introduced online submission of PhD and MPhil theses, aims to minimise human intervention and help the research scholars complete their academic requirements seamlessly during this COVID-19 pandemic.”

Eligible students of MTech, MPhil and PhD, ready with their projects can submit them online in PDF form by following the steps mentioned in the JNU statement.

The JNU Evaluation Branch has provided a step by step guideline to streamline the process of submission of dissertation and thesis easier for the students.