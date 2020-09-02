  • Home
  • Education
  • JNU To Accept Application For MBA, MPhil And PhD Under JRF Till September 21

JNU To Accept Application For MBA, MPhil And PhD Under JRF Till September 21

The Jawaharlal Nehru University will be accepting the application of MBA, MPhil and PhD under Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Category till September 21. The varsity made an announcement on its official website on Tuesday. Candidates can submit their application online.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 2, 2020 11:05 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JNU Extends Date Of Registration For Monsoon Semester Till September 4
JNUSU Writes To Arvind Kejriwal, Seeks Phased Return Of Students To Campus
Professor Plea For Leave To Pursue Fellowship In France: Delhi High Court Seeks JNU Stand
JNU Hostel Committees Demand Waiver Of Hostel And Mess Charges
High Court Asks JNU Not To Make Appointments For 2 Posts Challenged By Teachers
JNU Secures Over Rs 450 Cr Aid From Higher Education Funding Agency
JNU To Accept Application For MBA, MPhil And PhD Under JRF Till September 21
JNU To Accept Application For MBA, MPhil And PhD Under JRF Till September 21
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University will be accepting the application of MBA, MPhil and PhD under Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Category till September 21, the varsity announced on its official website on Tuesday. Qualifying candidates can visit- jnu.ac.in and submit their application online.

According to the release, “JNU announces the application registration for admissions to the following programs for the Academic Year 2020-21: MBA, MPhil & PhD under JRF Category and the Diploma of Proficiency. The deadline for application submission is September 21, 2020.”

Additionally, for the MBA program, the application forms can be submitted till 11:50 pm, September 21, whereas the correction of particulars of online forms would be open from September 23 to 25.

Screenshot%202020-09-02%20at%2010

The first merit list for admissions would be released on October 29.

Screenshot%202020-09-02%20at%2011

Click here for more Education News
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) JNU MBA admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Live Updates: Over 8 Lakh To Write BTech Paper Starting Today; All You Need To Know
Live | JEE Main Live Updates: Over 8 Lakh To Write BTech Paper Starting Today; All You Need To Know
Visva Bharati University To Hold Final Semester Examination In September
Visva Bharati University To Hold Final Semester Examination In September
NIT Rourkela: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff
NIT Rourkela: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff
In Gujarat, 45% Students Skip JEE Main 2020 On The First Day
In Gujarat, 45% Students Skip JEE Main 2020 On The First Day
JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Analysis, Students Reactions After First Day
JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Analysis, Students Reactions After First Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................