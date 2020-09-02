JNU To Accept Application For MBA, MPhil And PhD Under JRF Till September 21

The Jawaharlal Nehru University will be accepting the application of MBA, MPhil and PhD under Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Category till September 21, the varsity announced on its official website on Tuesday. Qualifying candidates can visit- jnu.ac.in and submit their application online.

According to the release, “JNU announces the application registration for admissions to the following programs for the Academic Year 2020-21: MBA, MPhil & PhD under JRF Category and the Diploma of Proficiency. The deadline for application submission is September 21, 2020.”

Additionally, for the MBA program, the application forms can be submitted till 11:50 pm, September 21, whereas the correction of particulars of online forms would be open from September 23 to 25.

The first merit list for admissions would be released on October 29.