JNU 2021 Answer Key Releasing Shortly; Check Marking Scheme

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) answer key 2021 is expected to release shortly on the official website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 6, 2021 8:12 pm IST

JNUEE 2021 answer key to release shortly
New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) answer key 2021 is expected to release shortly on the official website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in. Students can calculate a rough score using the answer key for this, award one mark for each correct answer and no marks for wrong answers and add the final obtained marks.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will provide a facility of challenging the answer key, students will be required to pay Rs 200 for each challenged question. JNU Final answer key will be released on the basis of the challenges done by the students.

JNU 2021 Answer Key: How To Download

  • Go to the official website of NTA JNU- - jnuexams.nta.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Download JNUEE Answer Key’ link

  • Anew login page would reopen

  • Key in the application number date of birth and password

  • Click on the “Submit” tab.

  • The JNU answer key will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take a print out for ease in deriving expected score

"The NTA will display Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website www.nta.ac.in, https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Answer Key. The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. The Candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the Answer Key on payment of Rs. 200 (non-refundable) per question challenged as processing charges," stated NTA on the JNU 2021 information bulletin.

NTA will be releasing the JNU 2021 final result on the basis of the answer key

