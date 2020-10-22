JNU 2020 Answer Key Released At Jnuexams.nta.nic.in; Here Are The Details

JNU 2020 answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) along with the question papers on October 21, at the official website- nta.jnu.ac.in. Candidates who took JNUEE 2020 entrance exam, can visit the official website to download answer key of JNU 2020. In case of discrepancies, candidates have been aided with an option to challenge JNU answer key 2020. A sum of Rs. 1000 will be charged as a processing fee for challenging each response in JNU 2answer key. The final answer key of JNU 2020 will be released if the objection raised by a candidate is found valid.

Referring to JNU 2020 answer key, candidates who appeared in JNU entrance test, can calculate their probable score based on the responses marked.

JNU answer key: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA JNU- ntajnu.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “Download JNUEE Answer Key”.

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth/ password at the login window

Step 4: Click on “Submit” button.

Step 5: Select “Display of question papers and responses”.

Step 6: View and download the JNU Answer Key 2020

JNU Answer Key 2020: Details mentioned

Name of the programme

Question ID

Correct option ID

Exam code

JNU Answer Key 2020: How to raise objections

Step 1: Click on the official link

Step 2: Click on “Challenge JNUEE Answer Key” tab.

Step 3: Login with the application number and date of birth/ password.

Step 5: Click on “Challenge answer key”.

Step 6: Check the question ID, paper name, ID options claimed for objection and correct option on the screen.

Step 7: Select the desired question ID’s checkbox to claim an objection

Step 8: Click on “Save your claim”.

Step 9: Upload the supporting documents by clicking on the “Choose file” option.

Step 10: Click on “Save your claim”.

Step 11: Make the payment of processing fee.

The JNUEE 2020 for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes was held by National Testing Agency (NTA). The JNU entrance exam 2020 for undergraduate courses was conducted on October 6, while for the postgraduate programmes the entrance exam of JNU 2020 was held between October 5 to 8.