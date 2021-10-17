  • Home
  • Education
  • JNTUH Integrated Courses: JEE Main, TS EAMCET Qualified Candidates Can Apply

JNTUH Integrated Courses: JEE Main, TS EAMCET Qualified Candidates Can Apply

Class 12 qualified candidates who want to study at JNTUH and Blekinge Institute of Technology (BTH), Sweden can apply for these programmes at doa.jntuh.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 17, 2021 2:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JNTU Hyderabad Invites Applications For Part-Time MTech, MBA Courses
Cyclone Gulab: JNTU Hyderabad Postpones Exams Amid Heavy Rains Alert
JNTUH Allows Constitution Of India As Substitute Subject In BTech
JNTU Hyderabad To Conduct Special Exams For Students With Backlogs
157 New Medical Colleges Approved Since 2014: MoHFW To RTI Query
PM Modi Will Open 7 Medical Colleges In UP On October 25: UP Chief Minister
JNTUH Integrated Courses: JEE Main, TS EAMCET Qualified Candidates Can Apply
Admissions will be based on JEE Main 2021, TS EAMCET 2021 result (representational)
New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has started registration for admission to five-year BTech, MTech and MSc Integrated Double Degree Masters Programs (IDDMP). Class 12 qualified candidates who want to study at JNTUH and Blekinge Institute of Technology (BTH), Sweden can apply for these programmes at doa.jntuh.ac.in. Admissions will be based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 and Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 ranks.

The courses that will be offered in the 2021-22 academic year are Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Computer Science Engineering (CSE) and Mechanical Engineering (ME).

The registration fee is Rs 2,000 and the registration deadline is 4 pm on October 30. However, by paying a late fee of Rs 1,000, candidates can apply up to November 5. Counselling will be held from 10:30 am on November 9.

The university said 30 per cent of the seats will be allotted to JEE Main qualified candidates and 70 per cent seats will be allotted through TS EAMCET rank.

“30% seats will be allotted based on the JEE (Mains)-2021 Rank and other 70% of seats based on TSEAMCET-2021 Rank. Leftover seats of both categories will be filled based on the JEE (Mains) or TS-EAMCET-2021 Rank as case may be,” an official statement said.

“Candidate in person is required to attend the counselling with all original certificates, along with First Semester Tuition Fee of Rs.1,00,000/- and Counseling Fee of Rs. 2000/- in cash,” it added.

For application form and more details, candidates can visit the university website – jntuh.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad JEE Main Result 2021 TS EAMCET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Road Safety: IIT Researchers Working On First-Of-Its-Kind Smart Speed Warning System
Road Safety: IIT Researchers Working On First-Of-Its-Kind Smart Speed Warning System
NEET, MHT CET, JEE Advanced: Latest Updates On Result, Counselling
NEET, MHT CET, JEE Advanced: Latest Updates On Result, Counselling
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet Tomorrow; Download Sample Paper, Syllabus
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet Tomorrow; Download Sample Paper, Syllabus
NEET Result 2021 Expected This Month; Last Date To Challenge Answer Key
NEET Result 2021 Expected This Month; Last Date To Challenge Answer Key
157 New Medical Colleges Approved Since 2014: MoHFW To RTI Query
157 New Medical Colleges Approved Since 2014: MoHFW To RTI Query
.......................... Advertisement ..........................