JNTUH Integrated Courses: JEE Main, TS EAMCET Qualified Candidates Can Apply

Admissions will be based on JEE Main 2021, TS EAMCET 2021 result (representational)

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has started registration for admission to five-year BTech, MTech and MSc Integrated Double Degree Masters Programs (IDDMP). Class 12 qualified candidates who want to study at JNTUH and Blekinge Institute of Technology (BTH), Sweden can apply for these programmes at doa.jntuh.ac.in. Admissions will be based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 and Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 ranks.

The courses that will be offered in the 2021-22 academic year are Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Computer Science Engineering (CSE) and Mechanical Engineering (ME).

The registration fee is Rs 2,000 and the registration deadline is 4 pm on October 30. However, by paying a late fee of Rs 1,000, candidates can apply up to November 5. Counselling will be held from 10:30 am on November 9.

The university said 30 per cent of the seats will be allotted to JEE Main qualified candidates and 70 per cent seats will be allotted through TS EAMCET rank.

“30% seats will be allotted based on the JEE (Mains)-2021 Rank and other 70% of seats based on TSEAMCET-2021 Rank. Leftover seats of both categories will be filled based on the JEE (Mains) or TS-EAMCET-2021 Rank as case may be,” an official statement said.

“Candidate in person is required to attend the counselling with all original certificates, along with First Semester Tuition Fee of Rs.1,00,000/- and Counseling Fee of Rs. 2000/- in cash,” it added.

For application form and more details, candidates can visit the university website – jntuh.ac.in.