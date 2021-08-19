  • Home
  • Education
  • JNTUH Allows Constitution Of India As Substitute Subject In BTech

JNTUH Allows Constitution Of India As Substitute Subject In BTech

This is applicable in the case of even-semester BTech and re-admitted BTech students in different branches – CE, ME, ECE, EEE, CSE, IT, the university said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 19, 2021 4:13 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JNTU Hyderabad To Conduct Special Exams For Students With Backlogs
IIT Madras Helps Tamil Nadu Potters In Producing Microwaveable Cooking Utensils
TNAU 2021: Admission Process For PG Courses Begins, Know How To Apply
Pondicherry University PG, PhD Registration Deadline Extended
IIT Jodhpur Researchers Make Blockchain Protocol More Efficient For IoT Applications
Calicut University Results 2021 Released For UG 6th Semester, Direct Link
JNTUH Allows Constitution Of India As Substitute Subject In BTech
JNTUH allows colleges to teach Constitution of India in place of EVS, other subjects (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has allowed constituent and affiliated colleges to teach ‘Constitution of India’ as a substitute subject to BTech students. In a letter to Principals of colleges, JNTUH Register Professor M Manzoor Hussain said students who studied Environmental Science and Technology, Environmental Science, or Integrated Property Rights in 2020-21 can study Constitution of India instead of these subjects in the next academic year.

This is applicable in the case of even-semester BTech and re-admitted BTech students in different branches – CE, ME, ECE, EEE, CSE, IT, the university said.

The university further said students who have completed eight years of the regular BTech programmes, and those who have completed six years of lateral entry BTech programmes are not eligible for re-admission.

Substitute subjects are not allowed to students who have been transferred from a different university, institution, or JNTUH-affiliated autonomous colleges to a JNTUH-affiliated college.

“Principals are requested to take necessary action for registration of the substitute subjects by the re-admitted candidates. They are also requested to ensure that subjects already studied are not repeated,” Prof Hussain said in the letter.

Meanwhile, JNTUH is expected to announce results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2021) soon.

The official website for EAMCET result is eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 Session 4: Last Week Preparation Tips For BTech, BArch Paper
JEE Main 2021 Session 4: Last Week Preparation Tips For BTech, BArch Paper
School May Be Shut If Covid Situation Worsens, Attendance Not Must: UP Government
School May Be Shut If Covid Situation Worsens, Attendance Not Must: UP Government
IIT Madras Helps Tamil Nadu Potters In Producing Microwaveable Cooking Utensils
IIT Madras Helps Tamil Nadu Potters In Producing Microwaveable Cooking Utensils
Tripura Board Results 2021: 99% Of Classes 10, 12 Students Declared Pass After Review
Tripura Board Results 2021: 99% Of Classes 10, 12 Students Declared Pass After Review
TS EAMCET Result 2021: Know About The Counselling Process
TS EAMCET Result 2021: Know About The Counselling Process
.......................... Advertisement ..........................