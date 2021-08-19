JNTUH Allows Constitution Of India As Substitute Subject In BTech

Image credit: Shutterstock JNTUH allows colleges to teach Constitution of India in place of EVS, other subjects (representational)

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has allowed constituent and affiliated colleges to teach ‘Constitution of India’ as a substitute subject to BTech students. In a letter to Principals of colleges, JNTUH Register Professor M Manzoor Hussain said students who studied Environmental Science and Technology, Environmental Science, or Integrated Property Rights in 2020-21 can study Constitution of India instead of these subjects in the next academic year.

This is applicable in the case of even-semester BTech and re-admitted BTech students in different branches – CE, ME, ECE, EEE, CSE, IT, the university said.

The university further said students who have completed eight years of the regular BTech programmes, and those who have completed six years of lateral entry BTech programmes are not eligible for re-admission.

Substitute subjects are not allowed to students who have been transferred from a different university, institution, or JNTUH-affiliated autonomous colleges to a JNTUH-affiliated college.

“Principals are requested to take necessary action for registration of the substitute subjects by the re-admitted candidates. They are also requested to ensure that subjects already studied are not repeated,” Prof Hussain said in the letter.

Meanwhile, JNTUH is expected to announce results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2021) soon.

The official website for EAMCET result is eamcet.tsche.ac.in.