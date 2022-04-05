  • Home
  • Education
  • JNTU Updates TS ECET 2022 Official Website; Check Exam Schedule, Details

JNTU Updates TS ECET 2022 Official Website; Check Exam Schedule, Details

TS ECET 2022: The JNTU, Hyderabad has updated the official website of the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022-- ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 5, 2022 4:28 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

TS ECET 2021 Result Declared, Direct Link
Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) Application Deadline Extended
Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) Registration Begins Today
Telangana ECET On July 1; Application To Begin From March 22
TS ECET 2020 Online Counselling Schedule Released; Register Till September 23
TS ECET 2020: JNTU Hyderabad Declares Common Entrance Test Results, Check Details Here
JNTU Updates TS ECET 2022 Official Website; Check Exam Schedule, Details
TS ECET 2022 official website updated.
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS ECET 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad has updated the official website of the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022. Candidates can now find important details regarding the TS ECET 2022 at ecet.tsche.ac.in. The registration process for the TS ECET 2022 exam will start from tomorrow, April 6.

Recommended: Download TS ECET Free Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here

Recommended: Civil Engineering: 10 IITs Placed Only 57% BTech In CE Students In Jobs In 2020-21. Read More

Recommended: NIT Placements: Under 80% BTech Students Placed Across Top NITs Over 5 Years. Read More

The Telangana CETs are held for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the colleges and universities of Telangana. The engineering entrance exam will be conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours.

As per the schedule, the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 13. The TS ECET 2022 admit card will be released on July 8.

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) is administered by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad for admission to undergraduate engineering courses.

Click here for more Education News
Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UGAT 2022: University Of Allahabad Releases UG Admission Brochure; Application Dates Soon
UGAT 2022: University Of Allahabad Releases UG Admission Brochure; Application Dates Soon
State Wise Board Exam 2022 Live: Updates on CISCE, CBSE Term 2, Other States 10th, 12th Exams In April
Live | State Wise Board Exam 2022 Live: Updates on CISCE, CBSE Term 2, Other States 10th, 12th Exams In April
CMAT 2022 On April 9, Admit Card To Be Out On Cmat.nta.nic.in
CMAT 2022 On April 9, Admit Card To Be Out On Cmat.nta.nic.in
Uttar Pradesh Board Changes 12th Biology, 10th Science Question Papers In Exam Centres In Azamgarh
Uttar Pradesh Board Changes 12th Biology, 10th Science Question Papers In Exam Centres In Azamgarh
CBSE Extends Dispute Redressal Mechanism Registration Deadline Till April 20
CBSE Extends Dispute Redressal Mechanism Registration Deadline Till April 20
.......................... Advertisement ..........................