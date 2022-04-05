JNTU Updates TS ECET 2022 Official Website; Check Exam Schedule, Details

Image credit: Shutterstock TS ECET 2022 official website updated.

TS ECET 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad has updated the official website of the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022. Candidates can now find important details regarding the TS ECET 2022 at ecet.tsche.ac.in. The registration process for the TS ECET 2022 exam will start from tomorrow, April 6.

The Telangana CETs are held for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the colleges and universities of Telangana. The engineering entrance exam will be conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours.

As per the schedule, the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 13. The TS ECET 2022 admit card will be released on July 8.

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) is administered by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad for admission to undergraduate engineering courses.