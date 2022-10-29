  • Home
  • Education
  • JNTU Hyderabad Issues Academic Guidelines For Autonomous Colleges; Details Here

JNTU Hyderabad Issues Academic Guidelines For Autonomous Colleges; Details Here

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has issued academic guidelines in view of discrepancies observed during the transfers of students from one autonomous college to another autonomous colleges.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 29, 2022 11:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

'Students Should Focus On Basic Skills': IIM Rohtak Director In Management Conclave
Grasp Rich Past: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tells Students Into Fashion Tech
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Release CSAS Round 2 Allocation List Tomorrow
IIT Roorkee To Get New Research Centre For Futuristic Defence Technology Requirements
Madhya Pradesh Governor Appoints New Vice-Chancellor For Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University
UGC Asks Higher Educational Institutions To Celebrate 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' On October 31
JNTU Hyderabad Issues Academic Guidelines For Autonomous Colleges; Details Here
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH)
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has issued academic guidelines in view of discrepancies observed during the transfers of students from one autonomous college to another autonomous colleges. The university in its release said that errors have been noticed in the course structure, credits, subject titles and related syllabus which are being followed by various colleges. This results in qualified and genuine students being required to re-register for the same course if they transfer to other colleges.

The JNTU Hyderabad in this regard has made several guidelines and directed autonomous colleges to follow them. The JNTUH statement issued in this regard said: "It is mandatory that all the JNTUH nominated faculty from Sciences & Engineering groups shall be present in common BoS meetings. JNTUH nominees shall see that the academic regulations are the same as per JNTUH regulations in terms of total credits semester-wise, subject-wise and group-wise with 20 credits in each semester."

The notice further stated that the syllabus for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry etc shall be the same for all branches. There shall not be any reduction in credits for Basic Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences and Engineering Science courses. Detained list of students due to less internal marks shall be maintained separately (as per R22) in addition to credit detention and attendance detention lists.

Click here for more Education News
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Document Verification From October 31
Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Document Verification From October 31
'Students Should Focus On Basic Skills': IIM Rohtak Director In Management Conclave
'Students Should Focus On Basic Skills': IIM Rohtak Director In Management Conclave
COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Phase Two Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Phase Two Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Merit List Out; Direct Link
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Merit List Out; Direct Link
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases List Of Admitted Candidates In Round 1, 2 Of AIQ Seats
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases List Of Admitted Candidates In Round 1, 2 Of AIQ Seats
.......................... Advertisement ..........................