JNTU Hyderabad Issues Academic Guidelines For Autonomous Colleges; Details Here

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH)

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has issued academic guidelines in view of discrepancies observed during the transfers of students from one autonomous college to another autonomous colleges. The university in its release said that errors have been noticed in the course structure, credits, subject titles and related syllabus which are being followed by various colleges. This results in qualified and genuine students being required to re-register for the same course if they transfer to other colleges.

The JNTU Hyderabad in this regard has made several guidelines and directed autonomous colleges to follow them. The JNTUH statement issued in this regard said: "It is mandatory that all the JNTUH nominated faculty from Sciences & Engineering groups shall be present in common BoS meetings. JNTUH nominees shall see that the academic regulations are the same as per JNTUH regulations in terms of total credits semester-wise, subject-wise and group-wise with 20 credits in each semester."

The notice further stated that the syllabus for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry etc shall be the same for all branches. There shall not be any reduction in credits for Basic Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences and Engineering Science courses. Detained list of students due to less internal marks shall be maintained separately (as per R22) in addition to credit detention and attendance detention lists.